Second person dies after I-69 crash in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 69 in Allen County.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 67-year-old Jack Hallock Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, died Sunday at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Hallock was injured in a crash around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9 on southbound I-69 near the Union Chapel Road exit.

Police said three people were in the vehicle when it left the roadway, struck a sign and then hit several trees. All three were taken to area hospitals.

The coroner’s office previously identified 85-year-old Penny Hallock, also of Bryan, as a victim in the crash. She died from her injuries shortly after the crash.

The coroner’s office says Jack Hallock died from multiple blunt impact injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.