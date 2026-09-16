September 16, 2026
Local News

Second person dies after I-69 crash in Allen County

by WOWO News0
(Photo supplied / WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A second person has died from injuries suffered in a crash on Interstate 69 in Allen County.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says 67-year-old Jack Hallock Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, died Sunday at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Hallock was injured in a crash around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 9 on southbound I-69 near the Union Chapel Road exit.

Police said three people were in the vehicle when it left the roadway, struck a sign and then hit several trees. All three were taken to area hospitals.

The coroner’s office previously identified 85-year-old Penny Hallock, also of Bryan, as a victim in the crash. She died from her injuries shortly after the crash.

The coroner’s office says Jack Hallock died from multiple blunt impact injuries. His death was ruled accidental.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related posts

Teen Killed in Steuben County Crash at State Road 327 Intersection

Heather Starr

Huntington Breaks Ground on Rotary Centennial Park

WOWO News

Attempted murder in Angola, one man arrested

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.