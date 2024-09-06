McCormick ticket rolls out ethics plan

STATEWIDE (NETWORK INDIANA) — The reputation of the Hoosier State is a top priority for the Democratic nominee for Indiana governor.

That’s why the McCormick-Goodin ticket for governor and lieutenant governor has rolled out yet another one of its “commonsense” plans: the Commonsense Ethics Plan.

Democratic nominee for Governor Jennifer McCormick said Thursday the purpose of the plan is quite simple, “to have the highest of standards in our government. To bring back that trust through transparency, through accountability and through clear systems that serve Hoosiers.”

McCormick and her running mate, Terry Goodin, laid out the six-step plan in a virtual press conference Thursday. McCormick has zeroed in on reforming rules for typical political actions such as lobbyist gifts, the time limit between a person serving in government and becoming a lobbyist and reporting campaign finances.

She has also focused on reforming the systems of reporting sexual harassment claims in government.

“This is to make sure people feel safe and that Hoosiers feel heard,” McCormick explained, “and there’s no bigger charge than that in government. The Inspector General is set up in such a way that it would be an easy flow of those reporting mechanisms that would be confidential.”

Indiana Attorney General Candidate Destiny Wells, also a Democrat, has endorsed the McCormick-Goodin Commonsense Ethics Plan: “Indiana state government has consistently lagged in transparency and accountability grades by government watchdogs for decades. It is beyond time Indiana does more for Hoosiers working in state and local governments—and it’s beyond time Hoosiers’ trust is restored, especially since our current Attorney General Todd Rokita is a walking ethics scandal himself. Jennifer McCormick’s transformative ethics plan will do more to restore trust than Hoosiers have seen in generations.”

You’ve got the full breakdown of the ethics plan below, as provided by the McCormick-Goodin campaign team:

Increased Transparency in State and Local Government: Restore the legal bias towards public disclosure. Government records are public records unless a compelling public benefit exists to limit their disclosure. Ensure the state legislature is bound by Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act (APRA) law. Include links to campaign finance and statements of economic interests on the Indiana Transparency Portal.

Total Lobbyist Gift Ban: Ban lobbyists from giving anything of value to a legislative or executive official, including members of the Indiana General Assembly. “Not so much as a cup of coffee.” Lobbyists should be advocates, not entertainers. Attach criminal penalties to both lobbyists and legislative persons for gift ban violations by making gifts unlawful lobbying.

Remove Lobbyists from Political Offices: Registered lobbyists will be precluded from holding a position on a political committee (current law prevents State Party Chairs from being registered lobbyists).

Lock Revolving Door: Increase Indiana’s post-employment restriction on lobbying activity from one year after leaving public office to three years.

Reform Campaign Finance Reporting: Candidates for public office in Indiana will file campaign finance reports with the state election division (currently, local candidates file with one of 92 county election boards) and standardize quarterly reporting in election and non-election years. Additionally, state and local candidates and elected officials will file the same statement of economic interest form with the state election commission.

Sexual Harassment Reporting: The Inspector General will establish a confidential reporting mechanism for sexual harassment committed by state or local elected or appointed officials and lobbyists. After the office’s investigation, the Inspector General will inform the state ethics committee of the findings. If criminal actions are warranted, refer the findings to the prosecutor of record. If the matter is noncriminal, the findings will be referred to the appropriate personnel department (state or local HR). If the harasser is an elected official, the ethics committee will publicize the findings.

Election day is November 5th.