June 14, 2025
Fort Wayne Man Starts Fire At Markey Bonding

by Alyssa Foster0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of starting a fire at Markey Bonding on Thursday.

Reports say police arrived at the business to find heavy smoke.

Employees described a suspect, and police located Emmanual Collier on the third floor of the building. 

21 Alive News says Collier ignored officers’ commands, broke a window and fled. They say he lost his grip while attempting to slide down the exterior wall. 

Police believe he crawled through a hole in the floor of the building’s old elevator room and broke through a drop ceiling into the third floor. They say they found liquid from a tape primer that appeared to have been poured down the elevator shaft. 

Investigators believe Collier created a Molotov cocktail with an unknown substance and dropped it down the elevator shaft, causing the fire. 

 

