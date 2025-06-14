Fort Wayne Man Starts Fire At Markey Bonding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 41-year-old Fort Wayne man is accused of starting a fire at Markey Bonding on Thursday.

Reports say police arrived at the business to find heavy smoke.

Employees described a suspect, and police located Emmanual Collier on the third floor of the building.

21 Alive News says Collier ignored officers’ commands, broke a window and fled. They say he lost his grip while attempting to slide down the exterior wall.

Police believe he crawled through a hole in the floor of the building’s old elevator room and broke through a drop ceiling into the third floor. They say they found liquid from a tape primer that appeared to have been poured down the elevator shaft.

Investigators believe Collier created a Molotov cocktail with an unknown substance and dropped it down the elevator shaft, causing the fire.