New traffic signal activated at Covington Plaza intersection in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Drivers on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will notice a new traffic signal at a busy intersection near Covington Plaza.

According to WANE 15, the City of Fort Wayne installed the new signal at the intersection of Covington Road and Covington Commons Drive, which provides access to the Covington Plaza shopping center and a nearby residential neighborhood.

The city’s Public Works Division began installing the signal Monday, October 19, as part of an effort to manage traffic at the intersection.

The signal operated in flashing mode Monday and Tuesday to give motorists time to adjust to the change.

Beginning Wednesday, October 21, the light was scheduled to become fully operational following the morning rush hour.

Drivers traveling through the area should now be prepared to stop at red lights and follow the new traffic signal instead of the previous traffic pattern.

The city is encouraging motorists to remain alert as drivers become familiar with the intersection’s new traffic controls.