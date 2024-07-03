FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A man and a woman from Fort Wayne are accused of stealing expensive cars using fake checks and false identities, according to court records from Allen Superior Court.

Jeffery Rogan, 34, and Amanda Mateen, 49, are charged with serious theft offenses.

Rogan allegedly used fake checks from ProFed Credit Union to buy a 2017 Cadillac in North Carolina and a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette in Michigan, totaling $156,000.

Mateen faces additional charges, including counterfeiting.