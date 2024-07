FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The coroner has identified the victim in Monday’s fatal accident on Jefferson Blvd.

51-year-old Kelly Barnhart, of Fort Wayne, died after crashing around 1:40 a.m. The cause of death is blunt force injury.

Barnhart is the 16th motor vehicle fatality in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investgation..