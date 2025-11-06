Fort Wayne Police Arrest Man Wanted On Multiple Warrants At Freimann Square

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police arrested a 27-year-old man with multiple active warrants Sunday afternoon after receiving an anonymous tip that he was in Freimann Square.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, dispatchers received a call around 2:11 p.m. from a person who wished to remain anonymous. The caller reported that Tyrone Hughes, who had outstanding warrants, was in the downtown park and provided officers with a detailed description of what he was wearing.

Police confirmed that Hughes had two active warrants — one for violating probation related to four counts of battery on a public safety official, a Level 5 felony, and another for failing to appear in court on a Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.

Responding officers located Hughes in the park and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to the Allen County Lock-up, where he was booked on his warrants.

