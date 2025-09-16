Fort Wayne Police Investigating Possible Homicide After Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a possible homicide after a shooting early Monday that led to a large crime scene, a missing victim, and a later vehicle pursuit.

Officers were called around 1:26 a.m. to the 2300 block of Cortland Avenue on reports that a man had been shot and placed in a vehicle that fled the area. Hospitals were alerted, but no victim was reported to have arrived.

Police canvassed the area and found what they described as an abandoned crime scene in the alley behind the 600 block of West State Boulevard. Officers located shell casings and a large amount of blood, leading homicide detectives to believe the victim was removed from the scene in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle through witness statements and other evidence. About eight hours after the initial call, the Fort Wayne Homicide Task Force located the car in a business parking lot. When officers attempted a high-risk felony stop, the suspect fled, sparking a pursuit.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released further details about the suspect or possible victim.