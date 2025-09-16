Secretary of State Urges Hoosiers to Register on National Voter Registration Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales is encouraging eligible Hoosiers to register to vote as part of National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday.

Morales said Hoosiers can register, check their registration status, or make updates online at IndianaVoters.com or in person at their county clerk’s office. He urged every eligible voter to take part in the effort and prepare for the upcoming elections.

“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, I work tirelessly every day to encourage every eligible Hoosier to register to vote,” Morales said in a statement. “With today being National Voter Registration Day, I want to remind Hoosiers to check and make sure they are registered. Indiana continues to lead with commonsense safeguards that make our elections safe and secure, giving Hoosiers the elections they expect and deserve.”

Since taking office, Morales has emphasized voter outreach and security, with his office promoting registration across the state through community engagement and local events.

More information is available at IndianaVoters.com or through the Secretary of State’s Office at sos.IN.gov