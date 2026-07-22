Fort Wayne Police Launch Online Information Hub About Flock Safety Cameras

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department has launched a new online resource aimed at answering community questions and increasing transparency about its use of Flock Safety license plate reader cameras.

The new Engage Fort Wayne webpage provides residents with detailed information about how the camera system operates, what information is collected, who can access the data and the safeguards in place to prevent misuse.

Police Chief Paul Smith said the initiative is intended to give the public a better understanding of the technology and how it is used during criminal investigations.

“Public trust requires transparency, especially when law enforcement uses emerging technology,” Smith said. “This page gives residents an opportunity to learn how the system works, understand the restrictions governing its use, and submit questions directly to the Department.”

According to the department, the webpage addresses frequently asked questions covering topics such as the purpose of Flock cameras, privacy protections, data retention policies, data security, camera locations, funding, maintenance and how other law enforcement agencies may access the system.

The page also explains the department’s search requirements, auditing procedures and the investigative uses of the technology, while outlining prohibited uses, including general surveillance and automated traffic enforcement.

FWPD said Flock cameras capture still images of vehicles traveling on public roads and can record information including license plate numbers, vehicle make, body style, color and other distinguishing characteristics.

Officials emphasized the system does not use facial recognition technology and is not used to issue automated speeding, parking or red-light tickets.

Instead, police say the cameras serve as an investigative tool to help identify vehicles connected to serious crimes, stolen vehicles, wanted suspects, missing persons and other investigations where vehicle information may assist officers.

Residents can access the new information page and submit questions directly to the department through the Engage Fort Wayne website.

FWPD said it plans to continue updating the webpage as new questions are submitted and additional information becomes available.