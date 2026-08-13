Ohio Law Enforcement Urges Drivers to Slow Down, Stay Alert Around School Buses

TOLEDO, OHIO (WOWO) — With students returning to school, Ohio law enforcement agencies are reminding drivers to slow down, stay alert and follow school bus laws as children begin making their daily trips to and from class.

Officers are urging motorists to remember a simple rule whenever they see a school bus: expect children to be nearby.

School resource officers and other law enforcement officials say drivers should allow extra time during morning and afternoon commutes and avoid distractions when traveling through school zones, residential neighborhoods and areas where buses regularly stop.

“Buses mean kids,” is the message being emphasized to drivers according to WTOL.

Parents also are being encouraged to review bus safety with their children before the school year gets fully underway.

Children should arrive at their designated bus stop early and remain in a safe location away from traffic while waiting. They should never run into the roadway toward an approaching bus.

Students should wait until the bus has come to a complete stop, the doors have opened and the driver indicates it is safe to board.

Children also should remain alert when getting off the bus and avoid immediately crossing in front of it or moving into traffic.

For drivers, understanding school bus warning lights is critical.

When a school bus begins flashing its yellow warning lights, motorists should slow down and prepare to stop.

When the bus activates its red warning lights and stop arm, drivers required to stop must remain stopped and may not pass the bus while children are loading or unloading.

Ohio law requires motorists approaching a stopped school bus to stop when the bus is picking up or dropping off children and its red lights are flashing.

On roads with fewer than four lanes, traffic approaching the bus from both directions generally must stop.

On roads with four or more lanes, Ohio law provides different requirements depending on the direction of travel and whether the roadway is divided. Drivers should never assume they can pass simply because they are traveling in the opposite direction from the bus.

Motorists should also never attempt to get around a stopped school bus by driving onto a shoulder, grass or another area outside the normal travel lane.

Law enforcement agencies say that maneuver can put children at serious risk because students may be crossing the roadway or moving around the bus where they are difficult for approaching drivers to see.

Parents can help by practicing school bus procedures with younger children before their first day of school.

That includes showing children where to wait, how to approach the bus safely and what to do when they get off.

Parents also should make sure children know not to play in or near the roadway while waiting for a bus.

For children who walk or bike to a bus stop or school, law enforcement recommends traveling with a friend or adult when possible and remaining aware of surrounding traffic.

Visibility becomes particularly important as the days get shorter.

Students walking or biking in low-light conditions should wear bright or reflective clothing. Bicycles and e-bikes should have appropriate lighting when being operated in darkness.

Drivers should be especially cautious during the first and last portions of the school day, when children are more likely to be walking, biking or waiting near roadways.

Motorists approaching school zones should follow posted speed limits, obey crossing guards and school personnel directing traffic, and avoid distractions such as phones.

Law enforcement officials also are asking parents to be patient during school drop-off and pickup.

Traffic congestion is expected when schools reopen, and attempting to save a few minutes by passing other vehicles, ignoring directions or using unauthorized areas can create dangerous situations.

The same patience applies to school buses.

A bus may stop unexpectedly to pick up a student, and children may not always behave predictably around traffic.

Ohio law enforcement’s message to drivers is straightforward: slow down, put the phone away, watch for buses and assume children are nearby.

A few extra minutes on the morning commute are a small price to pay for making sure every student gets to school and back home safely.

“Nothing is worth taking the life of a child.”