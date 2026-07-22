91-Year-Old Fort Wayne Man Battles Mercedes-Benz Lawsuit, Says He Was Misled Into Car Loan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A 91-year-old Fort Wayne man is challenging a lawsuit from Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, saying he never intended to take out a vehicle loan and only believed he was helping his granddaughter secure financing according to WANE TV.

Ronald Mills says he agreed to co-sign for his granddaughter when she purchased a vehicle in 2022, but later discovered documents connected to the loan listed financial information he says was inaccurate.

According to Mills, a credit application submitted during the transaction reported his annual income as $80,000, even though he says his actual income was closer to $36,000.

Mills’ attorney claims a dealership employee improperly increased the income figure on the application to help complete the vehicle sale.

Mills says his vision and hearing difficulties made it difficult for him to understand the paperwork he was signing and that he did not realize he was taking on full financial responsibility for the loan.

The vehicle came with monthly payments of about $1,200. After payments fell behind, the vehicle was repossessed.

Mercedes-Benz Financial Services is now seeking more than $22,000 from Mills, according to the dispute.

Mills is fighting the claim, arguing he was misled during the transaction and did not knowingly agree to the loan terms.

His attorney alleges the dealership’s actions amounted to fraud and says Mills should not be held responsible for a debt created through misleading paperwork.

The case remains pending, and the allegations have not been proven in court. Mercedes-Benz Financial Services and other parties involved have not been publicly found liable for wrongdoing.

The dispute highlights concerns raised by consumer advocates about older adults navigating complex financial agreements, especially when paperwork involves credit applications, loan obligations and vehicle purchases.