July 3, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Ranks Among Cities with Lowest Increase in Credit Card Delinquency

by Heather Starr0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is one of the top cities in the nation for paying their credit cards bills on time.

The Summit City stands out as a city where residents are managing their credit card payments effectively, according to a new report from WalletHub

. The personal-finance website analyzed proprietary user data from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024, revealing that Fort Wayne is among the cities with the smallest increase in credit card delinquency rates. While cities like Chula Vista, CA, Madison, WI, and Garland, TX saw delinquent accounts rise by as much as 85%, Fort Wayne ranked 96th out of 100 cities for delinquency increases. This suggests a stable local economy and responsible borrowing habits among Fort Wayne residents.  Cities that have smaller increases than Fort Wayne include Detroit, MI, Washington, DC, and De Moines, IA.

WalletHub’s report highlights that timely payments and financial management are crucial to maintaining good credit, especially as economic conditions fluctuate.

