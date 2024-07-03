Missing Teen Bryson Muir Found Safe; Parents Arrested

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Indiana State Police announced this morning that Bryson Muir, the teenager who had been missing since June 16, has been found safe.

At around 6:00 a.m., the Indiana State Police SWAT team executed search and arrest warrants at the residence of Daniel and Kristin Muir in Logansport, Indiana. Bryson, who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued on June 28, was discovered at the home and appeared safe and well. Daniel and Kristin Muir were taken into custody and are facing charges of obstruction of justice, with Daniel also facing a charge of domestic battery.

The case began when Bryson was reported missing after last being seen leaving a family member’s home in Ohio with his mother. Concerns heightened when he could not be located following a police stop in Ohio where he was not present in the vehicle. Subsequent investigations led to allegations of domestic battery against Bryson, prompting a broader search and numerous public appeals for information. Bryson has been placed in the care of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

The judge is holding both Daniel and Kristen Muir without bond, saying the two are a flight risk. The judge said their failure to comply with anything over the last two weeks is why this had to happen. The defense attorney for Kristin said he believes holding her without bond violates her constitutional rights because the Indiana bond matrix says the bond should be $500 surety or $100 cash for the level 6 felony. The parents will be back in court at 9 a.m. on July 16 for a hearing about bond and the no-contact order that was granted.