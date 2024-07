FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that the Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that a lawsuit between a former firefighter and VeoRide can move to a jury trial.

Allen Superior Court Judge Jennifer DeGroote was found by the state’s highest court to have “erred” in entering a summary judgement.

Former FWFD Captain Richard Dolsen was hurt during a fire at a VeoRide storage facility while on duty back in 2020.