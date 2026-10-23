Fort Wayne receives $80,000 grant for downtown improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The City of Fort Wayne has received an $80,000 grant from the Knight Foundation to support improvements to public spaces throughout downtown.

The funding was awarded to the city’s Planning and Policy Department as part of the Public with Purpose initiative, which aims to make downtown areas more inviting and accessible for residents and visitors.

According to 21Alive, the city plans to use the grant to identify locations where amenities such as benches, public artwork and lighting could be installed. The improvements would focus on sidewalks, trails, alleys and other public spaces to encourage more pedestrian activity.

Deputy Director of Planning and Policy Paul Spoelhof said the initiative is intended to encourage people to spend more time downtown, creating opportunities for community interaction and supporting nearby businesses.

The project complements the city’s Make it Downtown plan, a 10-year strategy focused on downtown development and economic growth.

City officials say improvements to public spaces could encourage visitors to explore nearby restaurants, coffee shops, museums and other businesses, contributing to the area’s economic activity.

Fort Wayne has previously completed similar projects, including The Porch along Calhoun Street, which features seating areas and public artwork near several downtown businesses.

Local business owners say additional gathering spaces can attract visitors and encourage customers to spend more time in the area.

The city expects to begin on-site testing and evaluation of potential improvement locations in spring 2027.

More information about the initiative is available through the City of Fort Wayne.