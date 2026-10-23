More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste recalled nationwide, including children’s brands

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 4 million tubes of toothpaste sold nationwide are being recalled, including several popular children’s varieties featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, My Little Pony and Crayola branding.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall involves multiple varieties of Brush Buddies toothpaste, along with certain Evo advanced whitening and sensitive toothpaste products and ARU gum health and cavity protection toothpaste.

All affected products were distributed by Ashtel Studios Inc., based in Ontario, California, and sold throughout the United States.

The recall was initially launched September 10 and updated to a Class II recall on October 22.

Under the FDA’s classification system, a Class II recall means exposure to the affected products could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, while the likelihood of serious health consequences is considered low.

The FDA cited deviations from current good manufacturing practices as the reason for the recall but did not provide additional details about the specific manufacturing issues.

Consumers are encouraged to check their toothpaste packaging against the affected products and lot numbers listed in the FDA’s recall database.

The recall includes specific lots of the affected brands, rather than necessarily every product sold under those names.

A complete list of recalled products and corresponding lot numbers is available through the FDA’s official recall report.

Consumers who have an affected product should stop using it and follow the recall instructions.