Fort Wayne Sweeps Doubleheader at Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOWO) – The TinCaps won both games of their doubleheader against the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) on Thursday evening at Classic Auto Group Park. Fort Wayne won the first game, 3-0, and the finale, 3-1.

Fort Wayne (10-14) left-hander Miguel Cienfuegos pitched a complete game shutout to start the night. (Doubleheader games in Minor League Baseball are seven innings, rather than nine.) Cienfuegos limited Lake County (13-11) to just two hits and no walks while striking out five. This marked the first time a TinCaps pitcher worked beyond six innings this season and the first time Cienfuegos has in his MiLB career. He threw 73 pitches (54 strikes).

Meanwhile, the ‘Caps offense put up two runs in the third and an insurance tally in the fifth. Right fielder Kai Murphy plated a pair, raising his RBI total for the season to 14, which is tied for a team high.

Fort Wayne’s stellar week of pitching continued in the second game. Tyler Morgan started and went the first three innings with only one run allowed. Then Joan Gonzalez tossed two scoreless innings to bridge the ball to Manuel Castro, whose two perfect innings registered his third save of the season.

The TinCaps took a 1-0 lead in the first. In the second, first baseman Anthony Vilar knocked a go-ahead, two-run single that proved to be the difference.

Through the first four games of the series, Fort Wayne’s starting pitchers have yielded a mere two runs across 22 innings (0.81 ERA).

Next Game: Friday, May 3 @ Lake County (6:35pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Henry Baez

Captains Probable Starter: RHP Trenton Denholm

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com