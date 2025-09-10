Fort Wayne Updates City Council on Efforts to Address Homelessness

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne leaders shared updates Tuesday on efforts to reduce homelessness, highlighting progress and outlining strategies for long-term solutions.

At the invitation of the City Council, Homeless Services Manager Amanda Fall briefed council members on her first six months in the role. Fall, hired earlier this year, is the city’s first to serve in the position as part of Mayor Sharon Tucker’s push to prioritize homelessness initiatives.

“Addressing the issue of homelessness has been and continues to be a leading priority,” Tucker said. “We know there’s more work ahead, but past work, current initiatives, and plans as part of our comprehensive and proactive strategy will set us on a positive course for a better tomorrow.”

Fall reported that 87 affordable housing units are under construction, while 94 people have recently secured housing through a partnership with InAsMuch Ministry. She also outlined three goals for her first year: develop strategies to reduce homelessness, improve the continuum of care, and create a coordinated strategy for encampments.

That encampment plan includes forming a task force and a multi-agency team to track encampments, provide intervention services, and connect people with shelter and housing.

The city now estimates 2,250 people are experiencing homelessness in Fort Wayne, including 1,107 households reported by Fort Wayne Community Schools as lacking permanent housing. Fall said the data will guide strategies for adding emergency shelter beds, exploring low-barrier shelter options, increasing affordable housing, and investing in software to track outcomes.

“The challenges surrounding homelessness are not unique to Fort Wayne, and finding real solutions is a complex task requiring compassion, collaboration, time, and money from the community,” Fall said. “I know that with the support of both the public and private sectors, we can make real progress.”