Fort Wayne Urban League “Meet The Candidates Night” This Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Urban League’s “Meet The Candidates” Night is continuing to take shape. The event slated for this Thursday Night has over 100 people registered.

Aisha Arrington, President and CEO of the Fort Wayne Urban League, says the organization is eager for the event to take shape. “We are so pleased with the response and interest in our first Candidates Night. Voting access has been a part of the National and Local initiatives of the Urban League Movement for 100 years. We hope this new project of engaging with voters will help promote the interest needed to get them out to vote. It is imperative that the issues of all people of color and people who are disadvantage get heard.”

Dr. Debra Faye Williams-Robbins will moderate the event, with doors opening at 5 p.m. with Fort Wayne Mayoral Candidates set to be the first candidates to speak at 5:30, followed by the City Council Candidates and the City Clerk Candidates.

The format will include questions presented to the candidates by the moderator. The mayoral candidates will be given a chance to respond to their opponents’ responses. The event is set to end at 7 p.m.