DANA Corp. Announces Temporary Layoffs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at Dana Corp. in Fort Wayne have announced the temporarily laying off of more than 200 employees amid the UAW strike. According to our partners in news at 21Alive News, the local steel workers union says that more than 200 employees are without jobs at Dana Incorporated in Fort Wayne.

Greg Martin with the United Steel Workers – Local 903 stated that Dana has temporarily laid-off 240 people at the location on State Boulevard and does not know how long those people will be out of work as the future of the UAW strike remains in question.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union president announced this past Friday that the union is expanding its strike to 38 GM and Stellantis part distribution plants. Last week, workers at three assemble plants went on strike, which included a Ford factory near Detroit, a GM plant outside St. Louis, and a Jeep plant owned by Stellantis located in Toledo, Ohio.