Fort Wayne Woman Charged After Fiery Downtown Crash That Injured Three

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is facing multiple charges after police say she was driving drunk when she caused a fiery crash in downtown Fort Wayne while her infant son was inside the vehicle.

According to Allen County court records, 30-year-old Mechelle Mills has been charged with three counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating while intoxicated, along with criminal recklessness, neglect of a dependent, and operating while intoxicated endangering a minor.

Mills is being held in the Allen County Jail.

Police were called to the intersection of East Wayne Street and South Clinton Street around midnight after a crash involving two heavily damaged vehicles, including a vehicle operated by an Uber driver.

Court documents state surveillance footage from Citizen Square showed Mills allegedly running a red light before striking the Uber vehicle. Investigators say Mills was traveling about 55 miles per hour in a posted 30 mph zone.

The Uber driver suffered minor injuries, including bruising, scratches, and a seatbelt injury. Three passengers in the vehicle suffered more serious injuries.

Court records say one passenger suffered a vertebra fracture, skull fracture, brain bleed, and ruptured eardrum, while another suffered broken ribs, lung bruising, a fractured shoulder blade, and neck fractures.

A third passenger spent several days in the ICU after suffering a brain bleed, skull fracture requiring surgery, multiple broken ribs, and injuries expected to affect memory and emotions.

Mills is scheduled to appear for an initial hearing Tuesday.

Charges are allegations, and Mills is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.