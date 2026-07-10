Fort Wayne Woman Shares Stroke Recovery Journey After Life-Changing Brain Surgery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne woman is sharing her journey of recovery after suffering a stroke that changed her life while on the way to a family vacation.

Kimberly Schenke was 46 years old when she had a stroke at an airport in March 2025. What was supposed to be the start of a trip turned into an emergency medical situation that required surgery and a long road to recovery.

After spending a month in the hospital, Schenke had to relearn many everyday tasks and struggled to return to the active lifestyle she once enjoyed.

“I didn’t have the mindset. It was a traumatic and long-term thing. I was just very much, ‘Okay, I had an illness, and let’s heal,’” Schenke said.

During rehabilitation, a therapist introduced her to a device called Bioness, which uses electrical stimulation to help activate muscles in her leg.

Schenke said she began noticing improvements within weeks. As she was able to walk farther, she gained confidence and started regaining her independence.

The progress eventually helped her return to activities she loves, including hiking at her family’s cabin in Michigan, swimming, and going back to work.

“This last time we went, before I was able to use the Bioness, I didn’t even notice that I was inhibited,” Schenke said.

Schenke says recovery is still ongoing and comes with challenges. She spent the past year living with her parents while continuing to rebuild her independence.

“I have a really high drive. I wouldn’t say perfectionist, but close to it,” Schenke said. “I’m still in the thick of it, and there are some days that I feel in control and some days where I don’t.”

Schenke’s next goals include moving out on her own and eventually getting back behind the wheel.

She says her journey has shown her that recovery takes time, but progress is possible with determination, support, and the right tools.