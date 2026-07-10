Lane Restriction Coming to Eastbound Illinois Road for Improvement Project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Drivers traveling on Illinois Road should expect delays this week as construction crews continue work on the Illinois Road Trail and Roadway Improvements Project.

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, July 11, eastbound Illinois Road will be restricted to one lane.

The lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Officials say drivers should plan for possible delays while crews complete the road improvement work.

Westbound Illinois Road will remain open with two lanes of traffic available.