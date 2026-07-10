July 10, 2026
Local NewsUncategorized

Lane Restriction Coming to Eastbound Illinois Road for Improvement Project

by WOWO News0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Drivers traveling on Illinois Road should expect delays this week as construction crews continue work on the Illinois Road Trail and Roadway Improvements Project.

Beginning Wednesday and continuing through Saturday, July 11, eastbound Illinois Road will be restricted to one lane.

The lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Officials say drivers should plan for possible delays while crews complete the road improvement work.

Westbound Illinois Road will remain open with two lanes of traffic available.

Related posts

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal 2012 Crash

Dean Jackson

Police still looking into a shooting at a Fort Wayne Strip Club…

Kayla Blakeslee

DeKalb football player should not have had passengers

Saige Driver

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.