Grandfather Speaks Out After 5-Year-Old Girl Shot Inside Fort Wayne Home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne grandfather is speaking out after two children were injured when gunfire tore through a Southcrest Road home early Monday morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers responded to the 6000 block of Southcrest Road around 4 a.m. July 6 after reports of shots fired. Investigators say the home was struck multiple times, with bullet holes found throughout the residence and shell casings recovered in the roadway.

A 5-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Family members say five children and their grandmother were inside the home when the shooting happened. The 5-year-old, who the family calls “Miss Cathy,” was hit in the leg while in a back bedroom. Her 9-year-old brother was injured by shrapnel near his eye, according to their grandfather, Gregory Wyatt.

Wyatt said he rushed to the home after receiving a call about the shooting and was shocked by the damage.

Investigators placed evidence markers throughout the home and outside the residence, with markers reaching at least number 56 as police documented bullet holes in doors, windows, curtains, siding, and furniture.

“It was just traumatizing,” Wyatt said.

He said his granddaughter was active before the shooting, enjoying activities like riding her bike, but worries her injuries could affect her recovery.

“She was a fast runner — very active — loved to ride her bike,” Wyatt said. “Now she ain’t gonna be able to do that probably for the rest of the summer.”

Wyatt also questioned why someone would fire into a home where children and an elderly family member were inside.

“Anybody shooting into a home knowing there are babies and children in there — they can’t be wrapped too tight,” Wyatt said.

He called on the community to help address ongoing gun violence, saying he fears more children could be hurt if the violence continues.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Team, Crime Scene Unit, and Air Support Unit are assisting with the investigation. Police say the case remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FWPD at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or submit a tip through the P3 Tips app.