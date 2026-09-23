Fort Wayne woman wins more than $14,000 on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne woman walked away with more than $14,000 after competing on “Wheel of Fortune.”

According to WANE 15, 21-year-old Lucy Hill appeared as one of three contestants on Monday night’s episode, finishing in second place with $14,550.

Hill said she has watched the show with her family for years and decided to apply after her parents encouraged her to give it a shot. She ended up solving five of the episode’s eight puzzles, the most of any contestant.

Hill told WANE 15 that winning the most money was not her main goal. She said she loves word puzzles and was excited simply to have the opportunity to compete on the show.

Hill also shared during the episode that she was diagnosed with autism at age 18 and sometimes uses word puzzles as a coping mechanism.

The application process took about a year. Hill first completed an online puzzle designed to test problem-solving skills before participating in multiple Zoom calls, including a practice game against other potential contestants.

In April, Hill learned she had been placed in the contestant pool. She later received the call to travel to Los Angeles, where the episode was filmed May 19.

Hill said she encourages others who are interested in appearing on the show to apply, even if they do not expect to be selected.

“Wheel of Fortune” airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on WANE 15.