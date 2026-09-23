September 23, 2026
Local News

Fortify Play playground to open in Fort Wayne

by WOWO News0
girl in pink and white floral dress riding on swing during daytime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A new community-supported playground is set to open in Fort Wayne.

According to WANE-15, Fortify Life will celebrate the opening of Fortify Play with a ceremony at 5 p.m. at 1115 W. 7th St. The playground itself is located at 1710 N. Main St.

Fortify Life Development Manager Sydney Kent said the project was made possible through support from neighbors, businesses, organizations, volunteers and other community partners.

“So many neighbors, businesses, organizations, volunteers, and community partners chose to be a part of this project,” Kent said. “Fortify Play is what community investment looks like in motion. This is a place created by our community where children and families can play, connect, and simply be children.”

The ceremony will officially open the gates to the new playground, providing a new space for children and families in the community.

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