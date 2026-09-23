Fort Wayne City Council postpones vote on data center proposals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne City Council has delayed votes on proposed changes involving a data center task force and a moratorium on new data center projects.

Council members spent more than an hour Tuesday discussing amendments to both proposals before deciding to postpone a vote for three weeks.

Councilman Russ Jehl first introduced a proposal in June to establish a task force that would study data centers and their potential effects in Fort Wayne. That proposal was later tabled.

Council members also recently introduced broader legislation that would establish a 365-day moratorium on certain data center development.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilwomen Rohli Booker and Michelle Chambers proposed changes to the language of the measures. Booker said the goal is to give the city a better understanding of how data centers could affect communities before additional projects move forward.

Council is now expected to revisit the proposals at its Oct. 13 meeting.