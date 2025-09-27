Fort Wayne Zoo To Add New Holiday Experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Zoo is introducing its brand new holiday experience.

They’re bringing in a “Wild Lights at the Zoo” experience as part of Fort Wayne LightFest.

Leaders say the experience will feature almost one million light displays for guests to walk through, as well as a chance to enjoy holiday rides, meet Santa, decorate cookies and more.

The experience will open at the end of November and will be open on select dates through Sunday, January 4.

Admission starts at just $8 for Members and $10 for non-members, but early purchase discounts will be available through November 9.

You can find more information HERE.