UPDATE: Walk away from Edinburgh Correctional Facility back in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – An individual who walked away from Edinburgh Correctional Facility has been found in Indianapolis.

Marion Jaynes, IDOC #912328 was taken into custody by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The Johnson County prosecutor will decide on any additional charges.

The Indiana Department of Correction said shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday that they were searching for an incarcerated individual who walked away from a work crew at Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

Jaynes is currently serving a 20-year sentence for burglary at Edinburgh Correctional Facility. The Edinburgh Correctional Facility is a minimum security facility located on the grounds of Camp Atterbury with work crews that work in multiple areas.

IDOC was being assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Police, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Mooresville Police Department, and Indiana State Police.