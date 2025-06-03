Free Bicycle Safety Training For Elementary-Aged Students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As our community continues to develop a bicycling culture, the City of Fort Wayne invites elementary-aged students to attend one of four FREE bicycle safety workshops that will teach young bicyclists the essentials for a safe, enjoyable biking experience.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Bike Patrol will discuss bike safety basics. Trek Fort Wayne will show students how to properly fit their equipment, including their bike and helmet, and will demonstrate general maintenance techniques like pumping up a tire, adjusting brakes, and more.

Students are asked to bring their bikes and their helmets. For those who don’t have a bike, there will be a limited number of bikes to practice on, compliments of Pedals of Hope. While supplies last, the Indiana Department of Transportation will provide free bike helmets. After the workshop, there will be a 1-mile guided ride for students to practice what they’ve learned.

The following four sessions below will provide the same safety training and are open to all elementary-aged students:

June 16, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Buckner Park – Meet in the parking lot

June 25, 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.: McMillen Park Community Center – Meet in the east parking lot behind the Community Center

July 21, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Franke Park – Meet in the north parking lot by the BMX and mountain biking trails

July 23, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.: Shoaff Park – Meet at the Conklin Pavilion parking lot

Contact Dawn Ritchie at 260-427-6002 for additional information.