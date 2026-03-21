Free Wellness Expo To Improve Health, Financial Stability

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A free wellness expo aimed at helping families improve their health and financial stability is set for Saturday in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Chapter of The Links, Inc. will host the third annual Black Family Wellness Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA.

Organizers say the event supports National Impact Day of Service and focuses on reducing health and economic disparities.

Local data shows more than 40 percent of Allen County residents are obese, while infant mortality slightly exceeds the state average.

Attendees can access immunizations, screenings and financial literacy resources, along with giveaways including grocery gift cards and YMCA memberships.

Vendors include healthcare providers, nonprofits and financial institutions committed to strengthening community wellness overall today.