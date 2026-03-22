IMPD Officer Charged With Illegal Hunting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is on administrative duty after being charged with illegally harvesting deer.

Aaron Mauk, a 10-year veteran, faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful taking of a deer and providing false information. Authorities say he admitted to taking three deer without a license in 2025 in Steuben County.

The Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges March 3. Police Chief Tanya Terry placed Mauk on duty restrictions March 18 after learning of the case.

IMPD says Mauk has no police powers as Internal Affairs and the department’s investigations division conduct separate reviews into the allegations.