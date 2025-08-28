Fulton County Resident Joins Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club

DEFIANCE – Archbold resident Julisa Nafziger joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Friday after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred on County Road 21N in Brady Township, Williams County, on May 28.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Alec P. Coil and Trooper Adam R. Foster, both of the Defiance Post, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Julisa is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Coil said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Ohio State Highway Patrol. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

She also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate.

Data from 2024 shows 482 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not used. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard.