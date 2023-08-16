Fundraiser for Black Pine tiger raises $1,000 more than goal

ALBION, Ind. (WOWO) – A fundraiser to help a tiger at Black Pine Animal Sanctuary raised over $4,000 to help cover surgery costs.

RELATED: Fundraiser to help restore tiger’s sight set for Tuesday

During a recent annual exam, Prince was found to have a detached retina and cataracts, causing loss of sight. His vision can be restored, but help was needed to meet the $3,000 medical expense.

On Tuesday, One10 West Main Street in Albion served “Tigerloins” with 50% of the proceeds going towards Prince’s surgery. The restaurant ordered 200 tenderloins for the day and sold out.

Between those efforts, tips, online donations, and staff donating their wages for the day, $4,035.50 was raised.

Black Pine says that there extra money will be used for pre-surgery dental work for Prince.

Online donations can still be made at www.bpsanctuary.org/donate.