FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — 22-year-old Tracy Nicholson of Fort Wayne will spend the next five years behind bars, then 4 years on probation, after being sentenced in Federal Court on drug-related charges.

Court documents show that Nicholson sold 40 grams of fentanyl and coordinated the delivery of about 500 fentanyl pills to law enforcement.

He was nabbed by the Federal DEA and the Allen County Drug Task Force.