July 25, 2025
Ohio News

Ohio Driver Law Change

by David Scheie0
man in black jacket holding blue tablet computer

OHIO, (WOWO) — New drivers under 21 in Ohio are going to be required to take more driver training after Governor Mike DeWine signed a change into state law.

Beginning September 30th, all under-21 new drivers will be required to take 24 hours of classroom education, 8 hours behind-the-wheel training, and 50 hours of practice with an adult licensed driver.

Officials say the changes are data-driven and that in 2024, 97 fatal crashes involved teen drivers, 70 percent of which had the teenager at fault.

58 percent of fatal crashes caused by teen drivers involved 18-19-year-olds.

The change will affect about 36-thousand Ohio drivers each year.

