One Arrested Following Pursuit in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Thursday, a man was arrested after leading an Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper on a high-speed chase in Grant County.

Just before 12:00 p.m., Trooper Doug Weaver was patrolling I-69 near State Road 22 when he received a report from Trooper Jesse Reason of a 2024 Dodge Durango traveling at a high rate of speed and following too closely. Trooper Weaver located the Dodge, which made an unsafe lane change prior to exiting onto State Road 22 from I-69. Trooper Weaver also observed the Dodge disregard a stop sign and continue eastbound on State Road 22, reaching speeds in excess of 100-mph. The driver was later identified as Joshua L. Balfour II, 22, from Marion, IN.

The pursuit lasted several miles, with the Dodge continuing westbound on State Road 22. During the chase, the vehicle struck stop sticks near County Road 800 East. Trooper Reason caught up to the Dodge on State Road 22 near I-69. Trooper Reason used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) with his police vehicle, causing the Dodge to come to a stop.

Balfour exited the Dodge and fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended without incident shortly afterward.

During a search of the area where Balfour had fled, officers discovered approximately 25 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a handgun. A subsequent search of the Dodge revealed additional suspected marijuana. Further investigation revealed that the Dodge was reported stolen from Michigan. He was transported to the Grant County Jail.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, the preliminary charges are as follows:

*Joshua L. Balfour, 22, from Marion, IN

Dealing Methamphetamine – Level 2 Felony

Possession of a Methamphetamine- Level 4 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 6 Felony

Auto Theft- Level 6 Felony

Possession of Marijuana/prior- Level 6 Felony

Resisting Law Enforcement- A Misdemeanor

Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun- A Misdemeanor

Operator Never Licensed- A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia- C Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- C Misdemeanor

Troopers Weaver and Reason were assisted by other members of the Indiana State Police Peru Post, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Gas City Police Department, and the Upland Police Department.