Senator Young Aiming To Help Strengthen America’s Fiscal Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Senator Todd Young and other D.C. colleagues have proposed a Commission to strengthen America’s Fiscal Health. On Thursday, Young, along with Utah Republican Mitt Romney, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin led a group of Senate colleagues in introducing the Fiscal Stability Act, a bipartisan solution to strengthen America’s fiscal health and stabilize our nation’s finances for future generations. The legislation would create a bicameral fiscal commission tasked with finding legislative solutions to stabilize and decrease our national debt, which now exceeds $33.6 trillion, more than double what it was just 10 years ago.