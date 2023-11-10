Senator Young Aiming To Help Strengthen America’s Fiscal Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Senator Todd Young and other D.C. colleagues have proposed a Commission to strengthen America’s Fiscal Health. On Thursday, Young, along with Utah Republican Mitt Romney, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin led a group of Senate colleagues in introducing the Fiscal Stability Act, a bipartisan solution to strengthen America’s fiscal health and stabilize our nation’s finances for future generations. The legislation would create a bicameral fiscal commission tasked with finding legislative solutions to stabilize and decrease our national debt, which now exceeds $33.6 trillion, more than double what it was just 10 years ago.
2 comments
What a crock of steaming crap! ‘We need a commission’???? How about you stop voting for spending bills that we cannot afford? This is so in your face phony that I have to take this personally. Obviously, Mr. Young thinks his constituents are too stupid to understand finances. Everyone knows there is a HUGE spending problem in Congress. A “commission”? Hey Todd, how much will that cost? Maybe that ‘commission’ can take vacations at expensive resorts so they can do ‘focus groups’ and ‘planning sessions’. Is he serious? There has to be something more to this than a ‘commission’.
Then there is the fact that this RINO P.O.S. is working with the RINO of all RINOs in Mittens D’electo. LMFAO! I can’t believe we’re stuck with this clown another five years.
Toad Young has voted for EVERY increase in the national debt. He is a piker when it comes to fiscal responsibility out of congress. I simply do not believe a single word he says or approve of a single thing he does or votes for. Like far too many “republicans,” he has gone over to the dark side to pad his own pocketbook and leave Hoosiers out in the cold.