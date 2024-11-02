FWFD ends electrical fire in vacant home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department was able to get a house fire under control in about 15 minutes Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the empty Alexander St. home after receiving calls of a structure fire around 12:15 p.m.

Firefighters say they found light smoke conditions outside of the home and a fire in the living room on the first floor inside.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was electrical, and they say the home was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.