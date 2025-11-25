Your Safe Thanksgiving Guide

FORT WAYNE, (WOWO) — Every year, foodborne illness causes 48 million illnesses, 128,000 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths nationwide. There are simple steps we can all take at home that will help reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

Thawing Turkey

The three safe ways to thaw a turkey are in the refrigerator, in cold water, or in the microwave. Thawing a frozen turkey on the kitchen counter or in hot water is not safe.

Refrigerator thawing: Turkey can be safely thawed in a refrigerator to allow for slow and safe thawing. When thawing in a refrigerator, allow roughly 24 hours for every four to five pounds of turkey. After thawing, a turkey is safe in a refrigerator for one to two days.

Cold water thawing: The cold-water thawing method will thaw your turkey faster but will require more attention. When thawing in a cold-water bath, allow 30 minutes per pound and submerge the turkey in its original wrapping to avoid cross-contamination. Change the water every 30 minutes until the turkey is thawed. The turkey must be cooked immediately after thawing.

Microwave thawing: It is not common that a whole turkey will fit in the microwave. If thawing a small turkey or a turkey breast in the microwave, use the defrost setting and follow manufacturer’s recommendations. Cook it immediately after thawing because some areas of the food may become warm and begin to cook during the thawing process, bringing the food to the “Danger Zone”.

Cooking Turkey

There are many different ways to cook a turkey, including roasting, deep fat frying, smoking, and more. Regardless of how it is cooked, the internal temperature of cooked turkey must be a minimum of 165 degrees F.

Use a food thermometer to measure the internal temperature of turkey and turkey parts. For a whole turkey, measure in three areas:

Thickest part of the breast

Innermost part of the wing

Innermost part of the thigh.

Food Safety Questions? Contact the Meat and Poultry Hotline!

USDA’s Meat and Poultry Hotline is staffed with food safety specialists who are equipped to answer questions about safe food handling, primarily for meat, poultry, and egg products. The Hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10 am-6 pm ET (except Federal Holidays). The Hotline is open on Thanksgiving Day from 8 am-2 pm to help with any Turkey day questions!

Phone: 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)

Email: MPHotline@usda.gov

https://www.fsis.usda.gov/food-safety/safe-food-handling-and-preparation/poultry/your-safe-thanksgiving-guide