July 29, 2025
Local News

FWFD Fighting Feud

by David Scheie0
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The filing is titled “Breach of Mediation Confidentiality Agreement by Fire Chief Eric Lahey.”

It was sent to the mediator, the city’s attorney, Mayor Sharon Tucker, and the Fort Wayne City Council.

The complaint comes after Chief Lahey wrote an opinion piece in Sunday’s Journal Gazette, where he shared the city’s side on several unresolved contract issues still being negotiated.

Those include sick leave changes, who pays the union president’s salary, staffing levels, equipment use, and the overall state of negotiations.

