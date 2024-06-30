June 30, 2024
Local News

Allen County Treasurer alerts homeowners of tax sale scam

by WOWO News0
(Photo Supplied/State of Massachusetts Government)

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. The Allen County Treasurer’s office says they’ve been receiving several phone calls from concerned citizens stating they are getting calls or text messages about property they own having been placed in the tax sale or possibly going to the tax sale.

The messages ominously warn the taxpayer that they could be in danger of losing their home. Officials say these calls and texts are not coming from the Treasurer’s office and are fraudulent. The Treasurer’s office does not call or send texts regarding the tax sale properties.

If you receive such a call or text, the Treasurer’s office suggests you hang up or delete the text. If there are any doubts, you can call the Treasurer’s office to confirm the status of your property taxes at 260-449-7693.

