September 30, 2025
Local News

FWFD Responds To House Fire Tuesday Afternoon

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Communications received a 911 call reporting the neighbor’s house was on fire, Tuesday afternoon.

Battalion 11 was first on scene and reported fire from windows on the front and side of the home.

Fire crews entered the structure to extinguish the fire and search for any possible victims.

It was confirmed that two persons were inside the home and evacuated prior to FWFD arrival.

One of those persons was checked for injuries by medics at the scene but was not transported to any medical facility by TRAA.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Fort Wayne Fire was assisted by Fort Wayne Allen County Communications, FWPD, TRAA, Neighborhood Code Enforcement, American Red Cross, AEP and NIPSCO.

