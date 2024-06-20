FWPD asking for info in recent death at Superior Circle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in a death investigation at Superior Circle.

On the night of Monday, June 10, around 10:45 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department received a 911 call in the area of the Superior/Wells Street Circle, which is the roundabout that connects Superior, Wells, Ewing and Fairfield.

The investigation was later determined to be a death investigation and the manner of the death of the victim is pending.

Through use of surveillance video, investigators were able to determine the victim was in a red pickup truck that was stopped in the roundabout.

Investigators are seeking any information on the incident and want to remind tipsters that the Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers does provide a cash reward for any information that assists in the case.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Fort Wayne Police Departments Detective Bureau at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at the P3 app. You can remain anonymous.