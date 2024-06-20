June 20, 2024
1 dead, 2 in hospital after crash in Huntington County

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is dead after a fatal crash in Huntington County early Thursday morning.

Just after 5 a.m., a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling southbound on State Road 9 near County Road 900 South when a northbound Honda Accord crossed the centerline and collided with the Equinox.

The driver of the Equinox was taken to a nearby hospital.

The person driving the Accord was flown to a local hospital while a passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

