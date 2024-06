FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Greek Fest is back for the 44th time at Headwaters Park, starting Thursday.

Visitors have the opportunity to experience authentic greek cuisine, live music and traditional dancing. It’s all being hosted by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and a collection of local volunteers.

The event runs from Thursday until Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day. The festival ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out more details here.