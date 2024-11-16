FWPD investigating deadly shooting outside night club

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at Showgirl I that happened early Saturday morning.

Reports say a female was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the strip club when police arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other individuals were taken to the hospital with injuries but were said to be in non-life-threatening condition.

21 Alive News says an initial investigation found that a fight took place which led to the gunfire, though no shots were fired inside the night club.

Police do not currently have anybody in custody, and anybody with information is asked to call the police.