May 1, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

FWPD Investigating Early Morning Southside Shooting in Fort Wayne

by Macy Gray0
(WOWO News)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police are investigating a life-threatening shooting that happened early Friday morning in a residential neighborhood on the city’s south side.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Corwin Lane, near Thunderbowl 1, shortly before 5 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

Dispatch officials confirmed that investigators are responding to what has been classified as a life-threatening shooting.

A 21Alive News reporter was on scene Friday morning as police activity continued in the area. Officials have not yet released details about the victim’s condition, a possible suspect, or what led up to the incident.

As of Friday morning, police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

“The incident remains under investigation,” officials said, adding that more information will be released as it becomes confirmed.

The neighborhood remained an active crime scene for several hours as detectives worked the area.

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available from FWPD.

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