FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A traffic stop in Fort Wayne led to one person being arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in 2021.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a high-risk traffic stop happened at Lima Road and Wallen Road around 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to 21 Alive News, 21-year-old Jalan Carpenter was arrested in connection to the 2021 homicide of John Peterosn.

He’s facing one preliminary count of murder and is currently booked at the Allen County Jail.